Clemson receiver to enter portal

Football

By December 4, 2022 7:36 pm

By

Another Clemson player is set to enter the transfer portal.

With the portal window for fall-sport athletes scheduled to open Monday, E.J. Williams has announced his intent to put his name in it. Williams revealed his decision via social media tonight.

A former four-star signee, Williams played in all 13 games this season but saw a drop in production from his first two seasons with the Tigers. He had just seven catches for 70 yards, both career-lows.

Williams is the third player today to announce his intentions to enter the portal. Cornerback Fred Davis and quarterback Billy Wiles went public with their decisions earlier in the day.

