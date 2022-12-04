Clemson's final College Football Playoff ranking is unveiled

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee revealed its final set of top 25 rankings on Sunday.

Clemson (11-2, 9-0 ACC) is ranked No. 7 in the final College Football Playoff rankings following its 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 9 in the penultimate set of CFP rankings that were released this past Tuesday.

The top four teams, those that made the playoff, are Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State. The No. 1 Bulldogs will play the No. 4 Buckeyes in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl, while the No. 2 Wolverines will face off against the No. 3 Horned Frogs in the other semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl.

Alabama and Tennessee are the first two teams out at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively. Clemson will play the Volunteers in the Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30 (8 p.m., ESPN).

Clemson owns wins over the other two ACC teams in the final CFP Top 25 — Florida State (No. 13) and NC State (No. 23).

The Tigers’ two losses this season came to South Carolina and Notre Dame, ranked No. 19 and No. 21 in the final CFP Top 25, respectively.

Final CFP Top 25 Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. Ohio State

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

7. Clemson

8. Utah

9. Kansas State

10. Southern Cal

11. Penn State

12. Washington

13. Florida State

14. Oregon State

15. Oregon

16. Tulane

17. LSU

18. UCLA

19. South Carolina

20. Texas

21. Notre Dame

22. Mississippi State

23. NC State

24. Troy

25. UTSA

