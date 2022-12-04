Coaches poll released after championship weekend

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following conference championship weekend in college football.

Clemson (11-2, 9-0 ACC) stayed at No. 11 in the new coaches poll following its 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

With the win over the Tar Heels, the Tigers claimed their seventh conference championship in the past eight years, and became the first program to win 21 ACC titles.

You can see the full coaches poll following championship weekend below:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 23 Central Florida.

Others Receiving Votes

NC State 60; Mississippi 44; Central Florida 43; Fresno State 37; Pittsburgh 28; Air Force 17; South Alabama 14; Purdue 12; Cincinnati 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 6; Coastal Carolina 5; Illinois 4; Boise State 3.