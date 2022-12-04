ESPN analyst: 'Clemson absolutely should be kicking themselves'

During ESPN’s College Football Playoff selection show Sunday, an ESPN analyst mentioned Clemson and how a playoff spot was there for the Tigers to take this season if they had taken care of business.

Instead, Clemson (11-2, 9-0 ACC) was knocked out of the playoff picture after South Carolina handed the Tigers their second loss of the season in the regular season rivalry finale on Nov. 26.

ESPN’s Joey Galloway said the Tigers “should be kicking themselves” for missing out on the playoff this season, when there was a path for Dabo Swinney’s team to make it considering what else happened in college football with some other playoff contenders falling down the stretch.

“Clemson absolutely should be kicking themselves,” Galloway said. “They lost to South Carolina, which took away a lot of the drama of today, was Clemson losing to South Carolina, LSU losing to Texas A&M. A lot of losses there at the end, but Clemson has to be thinking, it was right there. All the things we needed to fall in place, happened for us, and we didn’t capitalize.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.