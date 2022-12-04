First look at Tennessee

Clemson is set to play its first SEC bowl opponent in three years when the Tigers head to Miami for the Orange Bowl, though their matchup with Tennessee is still nearly four weeks away.

Here’s an early look at the Volunteers ahead of the teams’ Dec. 30 meeting in South Beach.

It wasn’t long ago that Tennessee was the top-ranked team in the country. In their second season under the direction of head coach Josh Heupel, the Vols debuted at No. 1 in the CFP rankings early last month after starting the season 8-0. Tennessee has a pair of top-20 wins, including a victory over No. 5 Alabama. They lost two of their last four games, one of those being to top-ranked Georgia on the road, to finish runner-up in the SEC’s Eastern Division. But with a No. 6 final ranking and Clemson at No. 7, this will still be a top-10 matchup.

No offense in the country has been as prolific as Tennessee’s. The Vols lead the FBS in yards (538.1 per game) and points (47.3), though there’s a major caveat for this group heading into bowl season. The offense’s production has largely been led by the play of Hendon Hooker, one of the sport’s most prolific quarterbacks. But Hooker won’t play against Clemson after tearing his ACL in Tennessee’s second-to-last game of the regular season against South Carolina. So the Volunteers are going from a passer ranked in the top 15 nationally in passing yards (285 per game) and completion rate (69.6%) to backup Joe Milton III, though Milton, between his time at Michigan and Tennessee, has started seven career games. He went 11 of 21 passing for 147 yards with a touchdown in the Vols’ regular-season finale against Vanderbilt.

Tennessee still has one of the nation’s most explosive receivers at its disposal in Jalin Hyatt. The Vols’ junior wideout (and a South Carolina native by way of Irmo) is tied for the FBS lead with 15 touchdown catches and ranks 14th nationally at 18.9 yards per reception. He’s got five games with at least 138 receiving yards, including a massive 207-yard, five-touchdown day against Alabama. And he’s not the only threat on the outside for the Vols. Bru McCoy, who’s on his third school (Southern Cal and Texas), has caught 48 passes for 619 yards.

As prolific as Tennessee has been offensively – the Vols also own a top-20 rushing offense – the same can’t be said for the defense. Tennessee ranks 86th nationally in total defense, but it’s the back end where the biggest issues lie. The Vols are giving up 287 passing yards on average. Only four FBS teams are allowing more. Tennessee has yielded more than 400 yards through the air three times, including those 453 allowed in a blowout loss to South Carolina just a couple of weeks ago. Tennessee has done a decent job of not always breaking, allowing just 23.5 points per game. But to say this defense is vulnerable would be an understatement.

Photo credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA Today Network

