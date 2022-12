During the College Football Selection show ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit made a comment that matches what has many Clemson fans frustrated.

The hosts discussed the top six schools and how the decision were easy and one of the reasons was the Tigers losing to South Carolina.

“If they had had No. 2 in there are quarterback earlier I think they would have probably really had an opportunity,” said Herbstreit.

The Tigers will be heading to the Orange Bowl instead of the CFP.