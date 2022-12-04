New AP Poll released

The updated AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following conference championship weekend in college football.

Clemson (11-2, 9-0 ACC) stayed at No. 10 in the new AP Top 25 following its 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

With the win over the Tar Heels, the Tigers claimed their seventh conference championship in the past eight years, and became the first program to win 21 ACC titles.

You can see the full AP Poll following championship weekend below:

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1
Georgia (13-0)

SEC
vs LSU W 50-30
 1,574 (62)
2
Michigan (13-0)

Big Ten
vs Purdue W 43-22
 1,513 (1)
3
TCU (12-1)

Big 12
vs Kansas State L 31-28
 1,430
4
Ohio State (11-1)

Big Ten
1
vs Michigan L 45-23
 1,398
5
Alabama (10-2)

SEC
1
vs Auburn W 49-27
 1,285
6
Tennessee (10-2)

SEC
1
@ Vanderbilt W 56-0
 1,233
7
Utah (10-3)

Pac-12
5
vs USC W 47-24
 1,110
8
USC (11-2)

Pac-12
4
vs Utah L 47-24
 1,068
9
Penn State (10-2)

Big Ten
1
vs Michigan State W 35-16
 1,063
10
Clemson (11-2)

ACC
vs North Carolina W 39-10
 1,042
11
Kansas State (10-3)

Big 12
2
vs TCU W 31-28
 1,032
12
Washington (10-2)

Pac-12
3
@ Washington State W 51-33
 933
13

ACC
1
vs Florida W 45-38
 708
14
Tulane (11-2)

American Athletic
4
vs UCF W 45-28
 681
15
Oregon (9-3)

Pac-12
@ Oregon State L 38-34
 670
16
LSU (9-4)

SEC
5
vs Georgia L 50-30
 660
17

Pac-12
1
vs Oregon W 38-34
 644
18
UCLA (9-3)

Pac-12
1
@ California W 35-28
 570
19
Notre Dame (8-4)

IA Independents
@ USC L 38-27
 394
20

SEC
@ Clemson W 31-30
 382
21
Texas (8-4)

Big 12
vs Baylor W 38-27
 305
22
UTSA (11-2)

Conference USA
1
vs North Texas W 48-27
 227
23
Troy (11-2)

Sun Belt
vs Coastal Carolina W 45-26
 158
24

SEC
1
@ Ole Miss W 24-22
 119
25
@ North Carolina W 30-27
 59
Others receiving votes:

North Carolina 39, UCF 36, Cincinnati 32, Ole Miss 27, Fresno State 25, Purdue 17, South Alabama 17, Illinois 11, Boise State 6, Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 2, James Madison 1

