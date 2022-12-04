New AP Poll released

The updated AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following conference championship weekend in college football.

Clemson (11-2, 9-0 ACC) stayed at No. 10 in the new AP Top 25 following its 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

With the win over the Tar Heels, the Tigers claimed their seventh conference championship in the past eight years, and became the first program to win 21 ACC titles.

You can see the full AP Poll following championship weekend below: