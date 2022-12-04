What might have been

Instead of using the afternoon to get a head start on a game plan, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney spent part of his Sunday on a plane en route to a recruiting visit. As for his players, it’s a rare time for rest and recuperation with nothing on the slate this weekend.

But the Tigers and many of their supporters are still playing a game this week, even if some inside the program don’t want to admit it.

Clemson’s latest ACC championship game victory is still fresh, one that took a sudden turn in favor of the Tigers. With an early 7-0 lead, North Carolina had all the momentum after Clemson mustered just 7 yards on its first two possessions.

But when the offense got the ball back following UNC’s first punt midway through the first quarter, it was Cade Klubnik, not D.J. Uiagalelei, who took the field for the Tigers’ third possession. Klubnik completed his first pass to Antonio Williams for Clemson’s initial first down of the night. He completed four more on the drive, including a touchdown toss to Davis Allen.

An offense that looked tense and scared to make a mistake with Uiagalelei behind center suddenly played loose, confident and, perhaps most importantly, turnover-free with Klubnik at the controls. A group that’s had all sorts of issues making consistent progress this season didn’t look back.

Klubnik completed his first 10 passes, helping engineer three first-half scoring drives. By the time it was over, Klubnik had completed all but four of his 24 pass attempts for 279 yards in what turned into a runaway victory for the Tigers over North Carolina late Saturday night. That despite Clemson’s normally reliable running game mustering just 68 yards.

It was the type of performance that Swinney confirmed has earned Klubnik his first career start when Clemson plays its final game nearly a month from now in the Orange Bowl. Yet Swinney and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter didn’t want to play this guessing game that’s now attached itself to this season for Clemson.

What if the permanent switch had been made sooner?

“I don’t think about the past because everything is about the future,” Streeter said. “There’s no regret there at all.”

That was Streeter’s answer to a question about Klubnik’s lack of more significant opportunity before Saturday night. It’s an inquiry that’s more than fair considering it felt like Uiagaleleli had been looking over his shoulder for weeks as his completion rate dipped and his turnover count soared.

Swinney had gone out of his way throughout the season to voice confidence in Uiagalelei despite his two-year starter’s consistent inconsistency at the most important position on the field. More times than not, though, that verbal belief was accompanied by the caveat that Uiagalelei had to play well in order to hold onto his job.

Yet the previous week against South Carolina, with Uiagalelei going through his worst struggle of the season — his eight completions and 99 yards passing set or tied a career-low — Swinney never made the switch that he had two previous times during the season and didn’t offer much of a reason as to why other than Uiagalelei was physically able to perform.

With a completion rate already below 30% for the game, Uiagalelei compounded the issues with an ill-advised interception midway through the fourth quarter of a one-point game. Clemson’s offense got just one more empty possession the rest of the way, and South Carolina sent the Tigers to a second loss that’s sitting even heavier after what’s transpired nationally since.

Clemson only dropped one spot (from No. 8 to No. 9) in the CFP rankings following that loss because teams ranked ahead of them stumbled that weekend. The Tigers ended up at No. 7 in Sunday’s final set of rankings after more teams in front of them lost. Since the CFP likes conference champions, one has to wonder if it might have been Clemson, as a one-loss ACC champ, that might’ve taken Southern Cal’s place in the playoff instead of Ohio State, a one-loss team that didn’t play for the Big Ten title, had Klubnik saved the day against South Carolina?

“Not really,” Swinney said following Saturday’s game when asked if he regretted not using Klubnik a week earlier. “D.J. is not why we lost, but hindsight is always 20-20. … There are a lot of things I wish we had a chance to do over, but you don’t get a chance to do that. So it’s all about what’s next for us.”

Of course, there’s no guarantee Klubnik would’ve been able to play hero had he gotten that chance. That’s primarily because, before Saturday, there had not been a large enough sample size to predict with any degree of confidence how he would’ve performed against South Carolina if given the opportunity.

Swinney talked nearly every week throughout the season about wanting to find opportunities for Klubnik to get some in-game experience even when Uiagalelei was the starter. Yet Klubnik had just 22 pass attempts all season going into the ACC championship game. Even in the two previous games in which Uiagalelei was bench, Klubnik threw just one pass (an interception) in one series in Clemson’s first loss at Notre Dame. He attempted just four two weeks earlier in Clemson’s comeback win over Syracuse, a game in which the Tigers leaned heavily on their run game (season-high 293 rushing yards).

Klubnik’s most extended playing time of the season on the ACC’s biggest stage proved to be a massive hit. But it didn’t come until the only championship the Tigers are going to have a chance to win this season was in peril, leaving Clemson and its fans to wonder what might’ve been.

