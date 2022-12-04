What They Are Saying: Another Clemson Championship

Clemson dominated North Carolina, 39-10, on Saturday night to claim its seventh conference championship in the past eight years and become the first program to win 21 ACC titles.

The Tigers improved to 8-1 all-time in ACC Championship Games, and Clemson became the first program in an active Power Five conference to win seven outright conference titles in an eight-year span since Alabama won eight SEC titles in nine seasons from 1971-79.

There was no shortage of buzz on Twitter about the Tigers’ latest ACC title.

Check out what they are saying about Another Clemson Championship:

what a night from @CadeKlubnikQB 🤯 20/24 passing.

309 total yards.

2 Touchdowns.

ACC Championship MVP. pic.twitter.com/S9PTNF0ESP — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2022

a thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/saw13KkPWh — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2022

Cade Klubnik ➡️ Cole Turner 😳 pic.twitter.com/fsvpTo7U3i — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) December 4, 2022

Cade Klubnik went 15-15 for 107 yards on passes thrown fewer than 5 yards downfield, the most such completions without an incompletion by a Clemson QB in the last 15 seasons via @ESPNStatsInfo — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 4, 2022

Your 2022 ACC Championship game MVP. Cade Klubnik. pic.twitter.com/m38iiYWYAb — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2022

"I'm a team guy. I love the team. I'd die for my teammates … at the end of the day I'm just happy we won." My full post game with DJ Uiagalelei on the field after he was pulled as quarterback. His replacement, Cade Klubnik, was named MVP and the starter for the Orange Bowl. pic.twitter.com/CtJZFcjyHl — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) December 4, 2022

The moment this gif was born 😱pic.twitter.com/ug1GYL0a4E https://t.co/3jGfXYDOdt — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) December 4, 2022

I think it was our sons’ baseball practice in August of 2021 and @dmcdani2 told me Nate Wiggins was Clemson’s best pure corner, just had to grow up a bit. That statement had me like 😳👀. D-Mac starting to look pretty prophetic right about now. — Philip Sikes (@PSikes21) December 4, 2022

Nate Wiggins' ACC Championship Game-record 98-yard interception return for touchdown ties for the seventh-longest play in Clemson history and the longest for the Tigers since Derrick Hamilton's 100-yard kickoff return against UNC in 2003. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) December 4, 2022

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. just became the first Clemson player with 3.0 sacks in a game since Clelin Ferrell against Syracuse in 2017. It was Clemson's 40th sack of the season. Clemson is the only program in the country to have recorded 40 sacks in every season in the CFP era. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) December 4, 2022

Hey everyone I know when who caught the football yall were like “who the hell is that” 😂😂😂… well this is Cole Turner ( @coleturnertwo ) and he is good at football 🙌🏾 (Hes not @nolanturner02 but he on his way there) https://t.co/PiVbjtDRlD — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) December 4, 2022

Im hungry anybody got some 🍊🍊🍊 https://t.co/AjF6kr4AIa — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) December 4, 2022

These guys have no clue how much joy they gave me tonight watching them play ball! Going through this has been far from easy but they make it so much easier. Love my brothers so much. ACC CHAMPS!!! — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) December 4, 2022

Another

Clemson

Championship 💜💜🧡🧡🐅🐅🧡🧡💜💜 — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) December 4, 2022

I LOVE MY TEAM❗️ #AnotherClemsonChampionship — Beaux Collins⁸⁰ (@beaux_collins) December 4, 2022

Woke up feeling like this 😎 pic.twitter.com/aqz2HrznkV — Ruke Orhorhoro (@ruke33) December 4, 2022

It was another great night to be a Clemson Tiger! Appreciate the incredible support that @ClemsonPrez always brings 🧡 pic.twitter.com/3HV6SrvExT — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) December 4, 2022

.@WMichaelHaley and I had a great time cheering on our Clemson Tigers last night. So proud of our 7th ACC champion win in 8 years. Go Tigers! 🐅🏈👊🏼#ACCChampionship @ClemsonFB @ClemsonUniv @ClemsonTigers pic.twitter.com/3SnRHwNJ5d — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 4, 2022

same — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2022

always the most refreshing shower pic.twitter.com/E1vWu0YhnM — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2022

We Win (Championships) We Dance. pic.twitter.com/pRiNgOomhH — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2022

🗣️: We’re going to South Beach baby! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7P7ScKVb6v — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 4, 2022

