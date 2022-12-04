What They Are Saying: Another Clemson Championship

Football

By December 4, 2022 6:25 pm

Clemson dominated North Carolina, 39-10, on Saturday night to claim its seventh conference championship in the past eight years and become the first program to win 21 ACC titles.

The Tigers improved to 8-1 all-time in ACC Championship Games, and Clemson became the first program in an active Power Five conference to win seven outright conference titles in an eight-year span since Alabama won eight SEC titles in nine seasons from 1971-79.

There was no shortage of buzz on Twitter about the Tigers’ latest ACC title.

Check out what they are saying about Another Clemson Championship:

