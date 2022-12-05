Clemson catches North Carolina off guard with QB switch

CHARLOTTE — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney didn’t reveal until after the ACC championship game his plan to get his freshman quarterback some early playing time against North Carolina.

The Tar Heels were apparently caught off guard by the switch as well.

It was less than a week ago that Swinney defended D.J. Uiagalelei following his 8-of-29 passing performance against South Carolina. The Tigers’ coach refused to put the blame squarely on his quarterback’s shoulder for that loss, citing drops by the receivers and big plays given up by the defense as contributing factors.

But Swinney made the switch from Uiagalelei to Cade Klubnik three series into Saturday’s conference championship game. Uiagalelei misfired on three of his five pass attempts on Clemson’s first two possessions, but Swinney said afterward the plan going into the game was to give the true freshman the third series regardless. Swinney said he informed Klubnik of that plan the day after the South Caroline game.

UNC coach Mack Brown said it’s a move the Tar Heels weren’t expecting.

“Cade had played very little all year, and when he went in at Notre Dame, I think he threw an interception,” Brown said. “So we totally thought we would see D.J. because they hadn’t changed all year.”

Klubnik had played more than 11 snaps just once before Saturday. That happened in the Tigers’ comeback win over Syracuse on Oct. 22, one of two times Uiagalelei had been benched this season. Klubnik played 30 snaps in the second half of that game but had attempted just 22 passes during the regular season.

But Klubnik completed all five on his first possession Saturday night in leading Clemson on its first touchdown drive midway through the first quarter and never looked back. He finished 20 of 24 passing for 279 yards and a touchdown. Klubnik added 30 yards and a score on the ground in Clemson’s 39-10 win, which is where Brown said his team was expecting the Tigers to try to attack it the most.

“(Uiagalelei) didn’t play well last week, and he was really struggling. They weren’t trying to run the ball,” Brown said. “We thought they’d try to line up and run it down our throat like Notre Dame did, and then Cade came in and hit 20 out of 24 (passes) and 10 out of 11 in the first half and really played great.”

Swinney said afterward the performance earned Klubnik his first career start when Clemson closes out the season in the Orange Bowl later this month.

