Clemson LB enters portal

Football

By December 5, 2022 3:47 pm

The second level of Clemson’s defense is losing some depth to the transfer portal.

A source tells The Clemson Insider that linebacker Lavonta Bentley has entered the portal. Bentley had played in all 13 games this season as a backup at the position.

Bentley had 68 tackles, including 11.5 for loss, in his four seasons with the Tigers. His best year came during the 2021 season when Bentley had 30 tackles in 11 games, including two starts.

