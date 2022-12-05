Clemson losing another defensive lineman to NFL?

One of the Tigers’ defensive linemen that was considering returning for one more year has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s senior bowl. Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro accepted the invitation.
TCI has learned that this does not mean Orhorhoro is definitely leaving following this season.
Officially Accepted! Ruke Orhorhoro @ruke33 from @ClemsonFB is headed to the 2023 Senior Bowl #ALLIN #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/k1xqsIy5Nd
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 5, 2022
Orhorhoro started 8 games this season and had 429 snaps, 21 tackles, three sacks and seven tackles for loss in the regular season.