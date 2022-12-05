Clemson losing another defensive lineman to NFL?

One of the Tigers’ defensive linemen that was considering returning for one more year has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s senior bowl. Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro accepted the invitation.

TCI has learned that this does not mean Orhorhoro is definitely leaving following this season.

Orhorhoro started 8 games this season and had 429 snaps, 21 tackles, three sacks and seven tackles for loss in the regular season.