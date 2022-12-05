Clemson starter accepts Senior Bowl invite

This Clemson starter on the defensive side of the ball is headed to play in the preeminent college football all-star game.

Clemson fifth-year senior defensive end KJ Henry has accepted his invite to play in the Senior Bowl, the longest continual-running all-star game that has taken place in Mobile, Alabama the past 73 years.

The Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. It will be televised on NFL Network.

Henry has started all 13 games for the Tigers this season and ranks fifth on the team with 49 total tackles. He has tallied nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups, 13 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Winston-Salem, N.C., native entered the 2022 season having registered 88 career tackles (19.0 for loss), 10.0 sacks, five pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble over 44 career games (10 starts) from 2018-21.

