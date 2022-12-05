Eric Mac Lain expects a beatdown

Former Clemson offensive lineman and current ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain discussed his excitement and expectations for Clemson’s upcoming Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee.

Mac Lain was originally committed to Tennessee before changing to Clemson. He talks about how he wanted to play the Vols when he was in college but it never happened. He also says Clemson wins, and wins BIG.

When prompted on whether he thinks this bowl loses some of its luster due to some key players not playing — most notably, Tennessee star quarterback Hendon Hooker — Mac Lain had this to say on ACC Network’s ACC Huddle: Selection Day Special.

“You know why it doesn’t lose luster for me? ‘Cause Clemson’s going to beat them down!”

He went on to say, “It would be more fun if Hendon was there, just because we love that guy. Former ACC guy. But again, same thing with FSU and the Oklahoma deal. They are just going to see Tennessee, they’re going to remember this season, they are going to see that score. They are not going to know who played, who didn’t play.”

The Tigers certainly hope Mac Lain’s bold prediction comes true when the two teams meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 30.

“Clemson is gonna beat them down.” @EricMacLain can’t wait to watch Clemson take on Tennessee in the Orange Bowl 🍊 pic.twitter.com/rHaNEItVmq — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 5, 2022

