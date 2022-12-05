New Clemson offer goes out to one of nation's top corners

One of the country’s top-ranked cornerback prospects has collected an offer from Clemson.

Parkview High School (Lilburn, Ga.) four-star Jalyn Crawford reported the offer Monday evening.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 5 cornerback and No. 34 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports, while the 247Sports Composite considers him the No. 11 corner and No. 121 overall prospect in his class.

Crawford made his way to Clemson back in the spring for an unofficial visit and caught up with The Clemson Insider shortly thereafter.

“I would say being in the meetings with Dabo, hearing him talking and seeing how they operate,” he said regarding what stood out the most during his visit.

“It was awesome, man,” Crawford continued. “Like I said, I’ve seen Dabo Swinney for like the third time. Nobody — except for the players sees him a lot — but regular folks are not just seeing Dabo three times. You feel me?”

Added Crawford of a Clemson offer: “It’s Clemson, c’mon. It’s not that far either. It’s like an hour and 30 minutes. So, if I get an offer from there, I wouldn’t be too far from people.”

