Uiagalelei set to transfer and finish career elsewhere

DJ Uiagalelei is headed elsewhere to finish out his collegiate career.

Multiple sources have confirmed to The Clemson Insider that the junior quarterback has decided to enter the transfer portal following three seasons as a Tiger.

Uiagalelei started each of Clemson’s 13 games this season, but struggled during the second half of the season after a hot start and had no margin for error entering Saturday’s ACC Championship Game vs. North Carolina.

After Uiagalelei struggled in the first two series against the Tar Heels, true freshman Cade Klubnik came in for the third series as planned and then seized control of the Tigers’ starting quarterback job with an impressive performance. Afterward, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney named Klubnik the starter for the Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee later this month.

“Moving forward, Cade will be the starter going in and DJ will be the backup,” Swinney said after the ACC title game. “We’ll keep moving forward, and I’m sure there will be plenty of conversations — he graduates in a week or so, so he’s got a bright future. He’s got a bright future. Obviously it didn’t end tonight the way he would like, but he’s got a bright, bright future as a football player.

“He’s a guy that (will) always have a special place in my heart because nobody has ever worked harder, nobody has ever been more respected in this program. These guys love DJ, and I do, too.”

In 13 games this season, Uiagalelei completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions while also rushing for 545 yards and seven more scores.

The former five-star prospect from California entered the 2022 season having completed 286-of-491 passes for 3,160 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 23 games (15 starts).

Uiagalelei has not officially announced his plans at this time.

