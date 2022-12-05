What They Are Saying: Wilkins, Watson, Lawrence & other NFL Tigers in Week 13

Per usual, there was plenty of buzz about former Clemson stars in the NFL on Sunday.

Check out what they are saying about some former Tigers in the league during Week 13:

Trevor Lawrence takes a scary hit pic.twitter.com/5kqqRZuHsN — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 4, 2022

Jags QB Trevor Lawrence is down after being sacked on the previous play. He was able to walk off the field on his own strength. pic.twitter.com/vVWf03c1AC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 4, 2022

Trevor Lawrence comes back from what appeared at the time to be a gruesome knee injury in the first half to throwing touchdowns. Warrior. pic.twitter.com/BzUDN4mlBT — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 4, 2022

Trevor Lawrence coming back into the game pic.twitter.com/M4juqmXhQJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 4, 2022

Deshaun Watson is officially back in the NFL (@JamesPalmerTV)pic.twitter.com/MsIhCU9Ag7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 4, 2022

3️⃣ Big Takeaways from H-Town — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 5, 2022

Thank you @teehiggins5 for supporting the fight against ALS with #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/UGUfskJdaw — Peggy M. Johnson (@peggymjohn) December 5, 2022

Have a day, @teehiggins5 !! 3 receptions

35 yards

1 TD

W over the @Chiefs ! pic.twitter.com/YF0wkOJC2f — #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) December 5, 2022

"HE THAT DUDE!" Had a quick one-on-one with @teehiggins5, talking about the game clinching first down catch he had. Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) wanted to chime in🤣. #Bengals #RuleTheJungle @WCPO pic.twitter.com/qY8lriAGVW — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) December 5, 2022

so underrated in the NFL and he shouldn't be… — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 4, 2022

WHO DEY! — Dj Reader (@Djread98) December 5, 2022

Christian Wilkins is a grown man pic.twitter.com/YJykrE9oew — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) December 4, 2022

Christian Wilkins and Deebo Samuel were jawing at the end of the play. For an AFC East-NFC West clash, this one feels personal. #MIAatSF — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 4, 2022

Christian Wilkins played one of the best games I've ever seen from a defensive lineman. Additionally, Dre Greenlaw completely manhandled us the entire game. Would love to have a LB like that on this football team. — Smoke (@nickysmokess) December 5, 2022

Big Christian Wilkins came outta no where and cracked Jauan Jennings 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NsoAPsf7Xv — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 4, 2022

Clelin Ferrell and Matthew Butler credited with the split sack. — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) December 4, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.