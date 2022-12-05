What They Are Saying: Wilkins, Watson, Lawrence & other NFL Tigers in Week 13

What They Are Saying: Wilkins, Watson, Lawrence & other NFL Tigers in Week 13

Football

What They Are Saying: Wilkins, Watson, Lawrence & other NFL Tigers in Week 13

By December 5, 2022 5:40 pm

By |

Per usual, there was plenty of buzz about former Clemson stars in the NFL on Sunday.

Check out what they are saying about some former Tigers in the league during Week 13:

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

, , , , , , , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
2hr

The second level of Clemson’s defense is losing some depth to the transfer portal. A source tells The Clemson Insider that linebacker Lavonta Bentley has entered the portal. Bentley had played in all 13 (…)

4hr

As reported this morning, multiple sources confirmed to The Clemson Insider that DJ Uiagalelei has decided to enter the transfer portal following three seasons at Clemson. The Clemson Insider has now (…)

7hr

Former Clemson defensive end and current Las Vegas Raider Clelin Ferrell took a little shot at former UNC wide receiver Ryan Switzer on Twitter Sunday. Apparently, back in October, Switzer was under the (…)

reply
8hr

With the transfer portal officially open for fall-sport athletes, another Clemson football player is on the move. The Clemson Insider has learned Kobe Pace is entering the portal. The junior running back (…)

reply
9hr

The Tigers suffer another loss to the transfer portal. Another Clemson defensive player had decided to enter the transfer portal. Defensive end Kevin Swint announced on social media that he will be entering the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home