Analysts weigh in on Watson's performance in return to field

After sitting out nearly two years, Deshaun Watson made his return to the field on Sunday.

In his Cleveland Browns regular season debut, the former Clemson quarterback was clearly rusty as he completed 12 of 22 passes for 131 yards and threw an interception in the Browns’ 27-14 win over Watson’s former team, the Houston Texans.

“This is what you expect to see,” Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy said on NBC’s Football Night in America show Sunday. “If anybody thought Deshaun was going to come back and just light it up all day, you’re wrong. You can’t do that.”

It was Watson’s first game in exactly 700 days since Jan. 3, 2021, when he passed for 365 yards and three touchdowns as a member of the Texans against the Tennessee Titans at the Texans’ NRG Stadium, where the Browns-Texans game was played Sunday.

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms was asked what he saw on tape from the three-time Pro Bowler, who posted a career-low 53.4 QB rating in Sunday’s game.

“A guy that hasn’t played quarterback in 700 days really, right,” Simms said on Football Night in America. “I mean, it’s hard. The position is hard as it is, and you miss two weeks you’re going to be rusty, let alone two years.”

Watson, of course, served an 11-game suspension to start this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He was on the Texans’ roster last year but sat out the entire season before being traded to the Browns back in March and receiving a fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $230 million, setting a new record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player.

“He did make some good throws but he was late with throws, he was inaccurate with throws,” former NFL head coach and quarterback Jason Garrett said on Football Night in America of Watson’s performance. “Didn’t feel like he was in good rhythm. But he did make some splash plays throughout this ball game.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

