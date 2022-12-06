Clemson ‘stands high’ with one of nation’s top-ranked APBs

After visiting Clemson for the Syracuse game in October and picking up an offer from the Tigers, one of the nation’s top-ranked all-purpose backs returned to campus recently.

North Cobb High School (Kennesaw, Ga.) four-star David Eziomume – the No. 5 all-purpose back in the 2024 class, per Rivals – was back in Tiger Town for the regular season rivalry finale against South Carolina on Nov. 26.

“The Clemson visit was very good,” Eziomume told The Clemson Insider. “The highlight of my visit was seeing (running backs) coach (C.J.) Spiller at the 50-yard line pregame.”

Eziomume also had the chance to interact with a couple of Clemson staffers, including Spiller, following the game.

“After the game I always see coach Spiller and coach Zow (offensive analyst Andrew Zow),” Eziomume said.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior made the trip to Clemson with two of his friends.

“They love the city, so they enjoy like always,” he said.

Even though he witnessed the Tigers’ loss to the Gamecocks, Eziomume likes what he’s seen from Dabo Swinney’s team overall this season.

“Clemson is a very special and talented team,” he said.

Along with Clemson, Eziomume’s list of close to 20 scholarship offers includes schools such Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Where do the Tigers stand with him after his latest experience on campus?

“As of right now, I’m not making any top schools decisions,” he said, “but Clemson stands high in my recruitment.”

–Photo courtesy of David Eziomume on Twitter (@EziomumeDaee)

