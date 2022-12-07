5-star Clemson QB target commits elsewhere

December 7, 2022

A five-star Clemson quarterback target in the class of 2024 has committed elsewhere.

DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) High School announced his commitment to Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior lists 30-plus offers, including offers from his top 10 schools that he announced back in September — Clemson, Florida, Southern Cal, Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama and Baylor.

Lagway received an offer from Clemson in late May and most recently visited campus for the Syracuse game on Oct. 22. The Tigers also got him on campus for a pair of unofficial visits in April and June.

He is rated as a five-star prospect by both ESPN and the 247Sports Composite. ESPN considers him the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2024 class, while he is the No. 4 quarterback and No. 24 overall prospect in his class according to the 247Sports Composite.

