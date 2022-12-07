Clemson freshman collects nice honor

A Clemson freshman standout collected a nice honor this week.

Offensive tackle Blake Miller was named to the 2022 College Football News Freshman All-America Team on Tuesday. He earned first-team honors from CFN.

Miller, who also earned first-team Freshman All-American recognition from Pro Football Focus, has started all 13 of the Tigers’ games this season.

When the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder from Strongsville, Ohio, started at right tackle in the season opener at Georgia Tech, he became only the third true freshman to start a season opener at offensive tackle for Clemson since 1944, joining Mitch Hyatt (2015) and Phil Prince (1944).

A former national top-150 prospect per Rivals, Miller enrolled at Clemson back in January. The Strongsville (Ohio) High School product never missed a game in his prep career and did not allow a sack as a junior or senior in a total of 352 pass attempts as the starting left tackle.

Meanwhile, Clemson freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams was named to CFN’s Honorable Mention Freshman All-American Offense. He is first among Tiger wideouts this season with 53 catches and 563 receiving yards, while his four touchdown receptions are tied for second on the team.

