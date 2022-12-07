Clemson freshman collects nice honor

A Clemson freshman standout collected a nice honor this week.

Offensive tackle Blake Miller was named to the 2022 College Football News Freshman All-America Team on Tuesday. He earned first-team honors from CFN.

Miller, who also earned first-team Freshman All-American recognition from Pro Football Focus, has started all 13 of the Tigers’ games this season.

When the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder from Strongsville, Ohio, started at right tackle in the season opener at Georgia Tech, he became only the third true freshman to start a season opener at offensive tackle for Clemson since 1944, joining Mitch Hyatt (2015) and Phil Prince (1944).

A former national top-150 prospect per Rivals, Miller enrolled at Clemson back in January. The Strongsville (Ohio) High School product never missed a game in his prep career and did not allow a sack as a junior or senior in a total of 352 pass attempts as the starting left tackle.

Meanwhile, Clemson freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams was named to CFN’s Honorable Mention Freshman All-American Offense. He is first among Tiger wideouts this season with 53 catches and 563 receiving yards, while his four touchdown receptions are tied for second on the team.

OT Blake Miller collects first-team Freshman All-America honors from CFN. https://t.co/LdKCVyhxWN — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) December 6, 2022

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.