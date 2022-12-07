Former Clemson standout reportedly signing with new NFL team

Football

December 7, 2022

A former Clemson cornerback is reportedly signing with a new NFL team.

The Dallas Cowboys are signing Mackensie Alexander to their practice squad, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network tweeted.

Alexander signed with the Miami Dolphins during training camp before suffering a groin injury in a preseason game and being placed on injured reserve. He ended up being released from Miami’s injured reserve after reaching an injury settlement with the Dolphins, enabling him to sign with other teams.

A second-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2016 NFL Draft (54th overall), Alexander has spent five of the last six seasons with the Vikings (2016-2019, 2021) and played with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.

For his NFL career thus far, Alexander has tallied 201 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 32 passes defended and three interceptions across 84 games (25 starts).

Alexander declared for the NFL Draft following his redshirt sophomore season at Clemson. The Immokalee, Fla., native had 52 tackles, four tackles for loss and 12 pass breakups over 27 career games as a Tiger from 2013-15.

