Goodwin sees 'a really bright future' for this freshman

Following Clemson’s ACC Championship win over the North Carolina Tar Heels in Charlotte last weekend, first-year defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin spoke with the media and gave a glimpse into just how important linebacker Wade Woodaz has been to this year’s defense.

The true freshman had another impressive performance in his first career start against the Tar Heels in the Tigers’ latest 39-10 win on Saturday, coming away with six tackles and a pass breakup in the third quarter that helped keep North Carolina’s offense scoreless for the entirety of the second half.

“I thought he had two opportunities, or at least two opportunities to make some interceptions, so I kind of gave him a hard time about that. But Wade’s unbelievable,” Wes Goodwin said. “Really athletic and long. He can do a lot of things and he’s really savvy and understands the game, the game’s not too big, the moment’s not too big. He’s got a really bright future in the orange and white.”

Woodaz has burst onto the scene for the Tigers this season, making an immediate impact as a 2022 summer enrollee. With Clemson’s defense entering the first half of the ACC title matchup without safety R.J. Mickens, and safety Tyler Venables out for an extended period due to a hamstring injury, Woodaz stepped in and made the transition as a starter seamlessly in a time when Goodwin’s defense needed it most.

“We went in playing three safeties with probably only maybe four or five guys,” Goodwin said. “His [Wade’s] development’s been instrumental. He’s been huge in our special teams. He had the blocked punt at Georgia Tech. Just week in and week out he works extremely hard.”

In his 13 game appearances thus far, Woodaz has recorded 18 tackles (3.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and a blocked punt in his rookie campaign with the Tigers.

