Packer on Klubnik: 'He was awesome'

Cade Klubnik seized the opportunity when his number was called in the ACC Championship game. There is not longer a quarterback controversy at Clemson.

ACC Network host Mark Packer gave his thoughts about Klubnik’s performance and what made it so special.

“This is why the more you read, the more you study the dumber you get,” Packer said on ACC PM. “Cade Klubnik granted five-star all world kid coming out of Texas and all of that good stuff in the months of October and November was 4-7 with one interception. Let that marinade a second. Four of seven with one pick that was the Notre Dame game. So there was never a sign ever that you thought ever well we will go to the bullpen like the Syracuse game. And even in that game it wasn’t like he was throwing it. He was just trying to give a spark and manage the thing.”

Klubnik’s lack of playing time this season made his performance in the ACC Championship game that much more impressive.

“Which made his performance even that much more remarkable given what was at stake, you are playing for a championship, you have gotten down 7-0 to a team that can flat out score. You are 4-7 for one pick for two months of football. Tag you are it and he comes in and he was awesome. He was just great,” said Packer.

