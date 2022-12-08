2025 CB prospect says 'Clemson has developed the greatest CB's and I want to be a part of it'

2025 cornerback prospect Onis Konanbanny (Rabun Gap Nacoochee School) visited Clemson back in September. The sophomore spoke to The Clemson Insider about his visit, as well as his desire to develop his game to mirror a Clemson corner who played lights out against the Tar Heels in the ACC Championship Game.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound recruit shared what about the Clemson visit stood out the most to him.

“The facilities stood out to me as they were absolutely phenomenal,” he said. “The talent of the players was through the roof, watching them warm and prepare for the game and then putting on an impeccable performance was outstanding.”

“My favorite part of the visit was being on the sidelines hearing the atmosphere of the stadium, taking the moment all in,” he added.

The United Kingdom native shared that he plans to attend Clemson’s camp in the summer.

“I spoke to the recruiting assistant, which was great, and can’t wait to attend their summer camp,” he added.

Despite being a sophomore, the recruit is evaluating what aspects of a program he values most when he does make his commitment to a school. He offered that Clemson is definitely a school he can envision himself at, and some of that has to do with the rise of the Clemson corners’ success in recent years.

“Yes, Clemson is definitely a school I see myself at,” he said. “As a cornerback, I believe Clemson has developed the greatest CB’s and I want to be a part of it. I really admire Nate Wiggins and his game and will try to mirror his game into mine.”

“When I make a commitment, I look for a place like home, where I can change a program and be a better players and student,” he added.

The target prospect shared his reaction to Clemson’s ACC Title win and also reflected on sophomore corner Nate Wiggins’ performance in the game.

“I was happy for them, they put on a great show,” he said. “I’ve been rooting for Nate Wiggins since I came from London. I was happy for him because I’ve been rooting for him all season and for him to get a pick six was cool.”

