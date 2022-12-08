Clemson Basketball Highlights from Towson win

Check out the Highlights from Clemson’s win over Towson last night. The Tigers won 80-75 with PJ Hall leading the team with 22 pts. And Hunter Tyson finished the night with a double double. 20 pts and 15 rebounds.

The Tigers next game is Saturday night vs Loyola Chicago.

Another exciting win in Littlejohn! Hunter Tyson and PJ Hall both went for 20+ and Chase Hunter and Alex Hemenway added in big performances for the Tigers‼️ 🎥 Clemson vs. Towson Highlights pic.twitter.com/u7nkYiWZSc — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) December 8, 2022