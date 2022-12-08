Clemson Basketball Highlights from Towson win

Clemson Basketball Highlights from Towson win

Check out the Highlights from Clemson’s win over Towson last night. The Tigers won 80-75 with PJ Hall leading the team with 22 pts. And Hunter Tyson finished the night with a double double. 20 pts and 15 rebounds.

The Tigers next game is Saturday night vs Loyola Chicago.

