Clemson makes the cut for top 100 prospect

Dillon (S.C.) High School four-star tackle Josiah Thompson, a top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class, has announce his top nine schools. Clemson made the cut.

First I will like to thank all of the amazing coaches for giving me the opportunity to join their amazing program. This recruiting process has been an awesome experience for my family and I. With that being said, here are my top 9 schools.🙏🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/jZI3hYxMfc — Josiah Thompson (@JosiahtThompson) December 8, 2022

Following a visit to Death Valley for the NC State game the Palmetto standout had high praise for the Tigers.

“Clemson is an amazing school with amazing opportunities,” he said. “I can see myself playing for the Clemson Tigers.”

