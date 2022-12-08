Clemson makes the cut for top 100 prospect

Football

December 8, 2022

Dillon (S.C.) High School four-star tackle Josiah Thompson, a top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class, has announce his top nine schools.  Clemson made the cut.

Following a visit to Death Valley for the NC State game the Palmetto standout had high praise for the Tigers.

“Clemson is an amazing school with amazing opportunities,” he said. “I can see myself playing for the Clemson Tigers.”

