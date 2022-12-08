Clemson offers 2023 RB

The long awaited offer has arrived. South Carolina Mr. Football receipt Jarvis Green has been offered by Clemson.

Earlier this week Kobe Pace entered the transfer portal. Just a few days late the Tigers pulled the trigger on an offer for the 2023 Dutch Fork running back.

Freshman Antonio Williams, another Dutch Fork standout, waited for his offer from the Tigers and became the leading receiver for Clemson as a freshman.

