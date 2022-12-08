ESPN prediction for the Orange Bowl

ESPN recently published an article (subscription required) predicting the score of every college football bowl game.

ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg, who authored the article, sees seventh-ranked Clemson (11-2, 9-0 ACC) beating No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl later this month.

Rittenberg has the Tigers taking down the Volunteers, 42-31.

“Hard Rock Stadium will be extremely orange for this one, as Tennessee makes its first New Year’s Six bowl appearance in the CFP era,” Rittenberg wrote. “Both teams have had quarterback changes, one because of injury (Tennessee’s Joe Milton replacing Hendon Hooker) and the other because of performance (Clemson’s Cade Klubnik replacing D.J. Uiagalelei). Clemson doesn’t have opt-outs for bowls, and the Tigers should benefit from having Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee and others against a Vols offense that, even without Hooker, packs a punch. The Tigers also can start to build behind dynamic young quarterback Klubnik.”

The Orange Bowl is set for Friday, Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The contest is scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

The game will be the 20th all-time meeting between Clemson and Tennessee. The Vols lead the series, 11-6-2, though the Tigers won the last meeting between the teams — a 27-14 victory in the Peach Bowl to end the 2003 season.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.