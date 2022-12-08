Renfrow close to returning

Football

By December 8, 2022 5:16 pm

By

It looks like a Clemson legend in the NFL is nearing his return to the field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is eligible to come off injured reserve this week.

However, with the Raiders playing a Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Rams, it appears likely that he doesn’t return this week and instead gets activated ahead of the Raiders’ following game against the New England Patriots in Week 15.

Renfrow hasn’t played since Week 9, when he suffered an oblique injury.

The former Clemson star has 21 catches for 192 yards in six games this season.

A fifth-round pick of the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft, Renfrow earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season when he recorded career highs with 103 receptions, 1,038 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

