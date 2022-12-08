Renfrow's embarrassing rookie story

In a recent post on the Las Vegas Raiders’ Twitter page, a few players were asked to talk about their most embarrassing rookie moments.

Former Clemson star Hunter Renfrow, not a stranger to sharing his embarrassing strories with the world — his infamous grape story comes to mind — went on and talked about what he thinks was his most embarrassing moment as a rookie.

“Yeah, rookie mistake, my rookie year we had ‘Hard Knocks’ and uh, you know we all get in front of the team. We had to say name, school, signing bonus and sing a song. And I did not want to do it,” said Renfrow, now in his fourth season as a Raiders receiver.

“So, I thought I prepared, and I still sang ‘Lean on Me’ a little wrong. So, that was an embarrassing moment for me, something I gotta live with.”

Check out the interview below. And also… Renfrow’s vocal prowess.

Pro Tip: Don’t steal from the nutrition station 🫠 In our final video, @fhmoreau, @D_Perryman52 and @renfrowhunter share their biggest Rookie Mistake! pic.twitter.com/vimzRopXu4 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 7, 2022

This is probably the best clip to come out of Hard Knocks. pic.twitter.com/Jyop7Mcjlw — JT (Just Tank) (@CondorSZN) January 24, 2022

