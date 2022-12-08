What this ESPN analyst had to say about Clemson's 2022 season

An ESPN analyst recently gave his assessment of the season that Clemson (11-2, 9-0 ACC) has put together in 2022.

While Dabo Swinney’s team missed the College Football Playoff for the second straight year following six consecutive playoff appearances from 2015-20, the Tigers still won 10-plus games for the 12th year in a row and claimed their seventh ACC Championship in the last eight seasons.

Clemson, which came in at No. 7 in the final CFP Top 25 rankings, earned a spot in the Orange Bowl and will face No. 6 Tennessee on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (8 p.m., ESPN).

“Clemson had a good year,” ESPN’s Trevor Matich said during the network’s Championship Drive: Bowl Breakdown show. “They won 11 games, for goodness’ sake, they have a chance to win 12. And everybody’s talking about Clemson like ‘well, they’re no longer relevant and they’re kinda awful.’ That’s a testament and a tribute to the expectations people have now for Clemson, which is a highest of the high. But 11 wins and a chance for 12. Clemson’s a good team and they had a good year.”

