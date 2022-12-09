Anchrum gets shoutout from Clemson Football

Football

By December 9, 2022 1:43 pm

Along with Tyler Shatley, Tremayne Anchrum was also nominated this week by his team ,the LA Rams, for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. The award is given every year to a player who makes a big difference in his community.

Clemson football put out a video highlighting Anchrum on their Twitter today. Check it out below.

 

