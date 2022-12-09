Anchrum gets shoutout from Clemson Football

Along with Tyler Shatley, Tremayne Anchrum was also nominated this week by his team ,the LA Rams, for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. The award is given every year to a player who makes a big difference in his community.

Clemson football put out a video highlighting Anchrum on their Twitter today. Check it out below.

"It doesn't matter who you are, you can make a difference if you just try." Wise words from the @RamsNFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, @TremayneAnchrum.#WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/re6GL4cJE6 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 8, 2022

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.