Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery: ACC Championship Game

By December 9, 2022 8:43 am

It felt like Clemson football once again when the Tigers dominated North Carolina to win their seventh ACC Championship in eight years.

Check out more great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s second ACC Championship game Photo Gallery.

