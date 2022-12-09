Clemson Football continues off the field excellence

Clemson Football continues off the field excellence

Football

Clemson Football continues off the field excellence

By December 9, 2022 3:17 pm

By |

Nobody does it better on and off the field than Clemson football.  Paw Journey is a big part of the Tigers success off the field.

Clemson Football took to twitter to show off the success of the recent Career Fair and placement.  19 companies participated in this year’s Career Fair and once again the Tigers have a 100 percent placement of the seniors.

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
45m

A former Clemson quarterback has been invited to participate in the Hula Bowl.  For the last two season Chase Brice has played quarterback for Appalachian State, after initially leaving the Tigers (…)

reply
5hr

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead. With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at (…)

reply
20hr

The long awaited offer has arrived.  South Carolina Mr. Football receipt Jarvis Green has been offered by Clemson. Earlier this week Kobe Pace entered the transfer portal.  Just a few days late the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home