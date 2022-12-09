Clemson Football continues off the field excellence

Nobody does it better on and off the field than Clemson football. Paw Journey is a big part of the Tigers success off the field.

Clemson Football took to twitter to show off the success of the recent Career Fair and placement. 19 companies participated in this year’s Career Fair and once again the Tigers have a 100 percent placement of the seniors.

On our way to another year of 100% career-placement for our seniors! Thank you to the 19 companies and 26 scholar-athletes who attended this year’s #PAWJourney Career Fair. pic.twitter.com/Wj9GQM6Sbm — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 8, 2022