Former Clemson QB not done playing

A former Clemson quarterback has been invited to participate in the Hula Bowl. For the last two season Chase Brice has played quarterback for Appalachian State, after initially leaving the Tigers to transfer to Duke for a season.

Brice will always have a special place in Clemson fan’s hearts for coming in to lead the game-winning drive in 2018 against Syracuse. The Tigers went on to be the first team in college football to go 15-0 and win the national championship.

Chase Brice the phenomenal leader from @AppState_FB has accepted his invite to play in the 2023 @hula_bowl We are pumped to have you @chasebrice7 @DraftDiamonds are found at the #HulaBowl @SageCards pic.twitter.com/OtzE9lOZuR — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) December 8, 2022

Brice passed for 2,921 yards with 27 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 2022.

