Former Clemson QB not done playing

Football

By December 9, 2022 4:53 pm

A former Clemson quarterback has been invited to participate in the Hula Bowl.  For the last two season Chase Brice has played quarterback for Appalachian State, after initially leaving the Tigers to transfer to Duke for a season.

Brice will always have a special place in Clemson fan’s hearts for coming in to lead the game-winning drive in 2018 against Syracuse.  The Tigers went on to be the first team in college football to go 15-0 and win the national championship.

Brice passed for 2,921 yards with 27 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 2022.

