Orange Bowl brings back memories for Swinney, including matchup with the GOAT

Dabo Swinney has seen a lot of Orange Bowls in his day. Clemson’s 53-year-old coach has been part of his fair share, too.

So as the seventh-ranked Tigers get set for their trip to Miami for an Orange Bowl matchup against No. 6 Tennessee later this month, there are plenty of memories of the ones Swinney has been involved in that are flooding back. Of course, they fall on both ends of the spectrum.

“A lot of great memories good and bad on the field,” Swinney said this week.

This is the third time Swinney has led Clemson to the Orange Bowl in his 15-year tenure as head coach. The Tigers’ most recent trip came in 2015 when Clemson cruised past Oklahoma for its first-ever College Football Playoff win. Two seasons earlier, the Tigers outlasted Ohio State in an Orange Bowl thriller.

But Clemson’s first appearance in the game during the BCS era didn’t go nearly as well. The Tigers were blasted by West Virginia in a 2012 Orange Bowl loss that saw them allow 70 points, which is still a bowl-game record.

Perhaps Swinney’s most vivid Orange Bowl memories, though, are from his first time there as a coach.

Before initially coming to Clemson in 2003 as Tommy Bowden’s receivers coach, Swinney was coaching the position at his alma mater under then-Alabama coach Mike DuBose. In 1999, during Swinney’s second season in that role, the Crimson Tide earned an Orange Bowl bid by winning the SEC championship.

With the new millennium approaching, Swinney recalls the chatter about the perceived Y2K scare leading up to the New Year’s Day game as much as anything.

“I remember the whole world was supposed to end. Those of you over 50 (years old), you can remember that,” Swinney said. “I just remember whatever hotel we were in – and we were playing Michigan – I remember just standing there as the clock was ticking toward midnight and I’m like, ‘Well, this is it. It’s about to happen.’

“Then nothing happened, and I’m like, ‘All right, let’s go to bed.”

The next day produced a different kind of memory for Swinney as Alabama took on a top-5 Michigan team in what was the final college game for future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady. At the time, arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game was leading the Wolverines’ offense.

“That’s one of my notables of life was I was coaching against Tom Brady in his last college game, and I didn’t even know who he was really other than he was their quarterback,” Swinney said.

The teams played a classic at old Pro Player Stadium. Alabama led 28-21 before Brady led Michigan on a tying touchdown drive with 1 minutes, 3 seconds left in the third quarter. The Wolverines got the ball back with 2:05 remaining needing just a few first downs to get in range for a game-winning field goal, which is precisely what happened. But the Crimson Tide blocked the kick to send the game to overtime.

After Brady promptly put Michigan ahead with a touchdown pass on the first play of the extra period, it was Alabama’s turn to answer trailing 35-28. The Crimson Tide did so when backup quarterback Andrew Zow found Antonio Carter all alone in the end zone, but heartbreak set in for Swinney and the rest of the Crimson Tide faithful when Ryan Pflugner missed the extra point, giving Michigan the 35-34 win.

“I won’t ever forget that either,” Swinney said.

Swinney will get his next chance to make more Orange Bowl memories when Clemson and Tennessee meet on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium. The only uncertainty is which category they will fall into this time.

“Nobody does it better than the Orange Bowl,” Swinney said. “We’re just thankful for the opportunity.”

