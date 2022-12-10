2023 RB announces Clemson offer

A running back prospect in the class of 2023 reported an offer from Clemson on Saturday.

Peyton Streko of West Forsyth High School (Cumming, Ga.) announced the offer via Twitter.

Streko, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior, was committed to Air Force before reopening his recruitment on Oct. 17.

He visited Clemson for the Syracuse game on Oct. 22.

During his visit, the fans, the team, the coaches and Death Valley itself was simply put, in his words, “electric.”

“It was electric, everything from the go-ahead score to the game-winning atmosphere,” he told The Clemson Insider. “The fans were in the game the whole time and it was loud. It’s definitely a culture I’d love to play for!”

Streko also lists offers from Army and Navy in addition to Air Force.

He rushed for 1,140 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games this season, per MaxPreps.

