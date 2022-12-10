Clemson commit details excitement to come to campus: 'I can't wait to get there'

Clemson commit Misun Kelley has a lot of anticipation for when he steps foot on campus. The Daniel (Central, S.C.) High School senior spoke to The Clemson Insider and gave some updates as to how his high school season went and what he looks forward to when he finally arrives on campus.

The 5-foot-11.5, 177-pound senior shared how he feels like he performed during his high school season.

“It didn’t end the way I wanted it, but I played good,” he said. “I could have played better.”

Kelley, who could be quite the versatile player for Dabo Swinney’s team, as he could potentially play at either receiver or defensive back, said that he’s continuing to focus on all aspects of his game before he comes to campus.

“I’m working on everything in my game,” he said. “My mental state, my footwork, anything that has to do with football I’m working on.”

As his arrival on campus will come next summer, he shared that he has no current plans to visit the campus, but the staff may come visit him in the near future.

“I haven’t thought about visiting Clemson, but they are doing a home visit for me soon,” he said.

The future Tiger also detailed his relationship with wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“I’m close with (Tyler) Grisham a lot,” he said. “Grisham is like my best friend.”

When asked about what the Clemson coaches have been telling him in recent weeks, the South Carolina native shared that they continue to encourage him to work on his game to be prepared for what’s to come when he makes his way to campus.

“They have just been telling me to keep working and be ready for next year,” he said.

It’s an exciting time for any commit when they step on campus as a player for the first time, but it’s also a transition for the athlete to find where they fit in the scheme of the program. Kelley is excited to see how his talents will fit into the program.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing where I fit in and how good I am with a bunch of other guys exactly like me,” he said. “I can’t wait to get there.”

