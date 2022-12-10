Clemson legend teams up for great cause ahead of Army-Navy game

A Clemson legend was involved in a great cause prior to “America’s Game” today.

Before the Army-Navy game, former Tiger safety and NFL Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins teamed up with legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten and USAA to give vehicles to military members.

USAA, the official sponsor of the Army-Navy game, has been working with the Recycled Rides program all year to donate vehicles to military families in need.

The Army-Navy game is being played at Lincoln Financial Field, home of Dawkins’ longtime Philadelphia Eagles team, and he certainly understands the significance of “America’s Game” that is different than any other rivalry game in the nation.

“The thing about it is we look at it from a football perspective, absolutely,” Dawkins told Fox News Digital. “But for those of us who understand the significance of our military, we recognize that they do a whole lot more than just play on the gridiron and go against each other and battle each other. They do a whole lot more for the country itself. That’s pretty much the greatest reason why it’s ‘America’s Game.”

Added Dawkins of the historic rivalry featuring true heroes who will protect our country:

“I went to Clemson. Not everybody would cheer for Clemson, right? So the point is everybody will cheer for our military because of, once again, what they’ve done for our country.”

We were grateful to be a part of the #RecycledRides program, as @USAA partnered to donate a vehicle to an Army and Navy veteran on Friday ahead of America's Game with help from @JasonWitten & @BrianDawkins 🇺🇸 #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/o8uCo4DRJF — Army-Navy Game (@ArmyNavyGame) December 9, 2022

