Clemson 'stands at the top' for latest RB offer Streko

By December 10, 2022 7:53 pm

Saturday is a day Peyton Streko will never forget. Clemson coaches called and offered the 2023 running back.

“I got the news from Coach Sorrells (senior director of recruiting Jordan Sorrells) and Coach Spiller (running backs coach CJ Spiller) this afternoon,” Streko said.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior had hoped this day would come. He is waiting to hear the details of the PWO offer from coach Dabo Swinney.

“I am talking with Coach Swinney and Coach Spiller soon to go over all of the details,” Streko said.

Clemson is in great shape with the West Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) standout.

“Clemson stands at the top, I have a couple other schools reaching out but this offer is very exciting because I have a chance to enroll and start in January,” Streko said.

What would it feel like to run down the Hill in Death Valley?

“It would be a dream come true, just something I’ve seen for so long,” Streko said. “Being able to be a part of that tradition would be an amazing feeling.”

