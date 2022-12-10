Clemson 'stands at the top' for latest RB offer Streko

Saturday is a day Peyton Streko will never forget. Clemson coaches called and offered the 2023 running back.

“I got the news from Coach Sorrells (senior director of recruiting Jordan Sorrells) and Coach Spiller (running backs coach CJ Spiller) this afternoon,” Streko said.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior had hoped this day would come. He is waiting to hear the details of the PWO offer from coach Dabo Swinney.

“I am talking with Coach Swinney and Coach Spiller soon to go over all of the details,” Streko said.

Clemson is in great shape with the West Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) standout.

“Clemson stands at the top, I have a couple other schools reaching out but this offer is very exciting because I have a chance to enroll and start in January,” Streko said.

What would it feel like to run down the Hill in Death Valley?

“It would be a dream come true, just something I’ve seen for so long,” Streko said. “Being able to be a part of that tradition would be an amazing feeling.”

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

