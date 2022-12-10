Top-100 QB prospect says 'Clemson is a school that has caught my attention'

Top-100 national 2025 quarterback recruit Ryan Montgomery got a special visit from offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter earlier this week. The Findlay (Ohio) High School sophomore visited Clemson back on Nov. 12 for the Tigers’ matchup against Louisville. The 6-3, 200 pound quarterback prospect spoke to The Clemson Insider and shared what it meant to receive a visit from Streeter at his school.

“It meant a lot for coach Streeter to take the time to come all the way up here in Northwest Ohio to see me,” Montgomery told TCI. “I was at the Clemson game this fall and that was my first time talking to coach Streeter, and I thought we connected fairly well. The Clemson coaching staff is amazing and they are all great developers and even better people. I’m excited to keep building the relationship with them as Clemson is a school that has caught my attention.”

When reflecting back on his visit to Clemson just a few weeks prior, the top recruit offered that the entire staff made him feel special. During his visit, he shared that the staff, the coaches and the team really felt like a connected group, which made him feel inclined to learn more about Clemson’s offense.

“It stood out to me how much of a priority I was to them, as they said I’m a top guy for them in the ’25 class,” he said. “Also, just how connected everyone is and how much of a brotherhood it is. I’m really looking forward to diving into the schematics and the offensive schemes and just learning more about Clemson.”

Montgomery added that when he makes the decision to commit to a school down the road, he wants to feel like it is the right fit, not only on the field, but off the field as well.

“How the coaches think and also how I think I’d fit into the offense,” he said. “The coaching staff, because they are the people you’ll be spending the next four to five years with, the culture, and the brotherhood at the school and also the academics.”

Montgomery told The Clemson Insider that his sophomore season was a learning experience. While he reflected on the season not going as planned, he embraced the opportunity to take the next step in his development.

“The season was a great learning experience for me, as we didn’t have the season we were hoping for, but I’m looking to take the next step to really know the why behind everything as a quarterback.”

The Ohio native added that he plans to take a trip back to Death Valley in the spring, among other schools.

“I am planning to visit several schools for spring practices, and Clemson is definitely on the list,” he added.

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.



Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

