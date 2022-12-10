Top Clemson commits shine in all-star game

Recruiting

December 10, 2022

A pair of highly regarded Clemson commitments shined in an all-star game on Saturday afternoon.

Future Tigers Peter Woods and Christopher Vizzina led Alabama to a 14-10 win over Mississippi in the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Game in Mobile, Ala.

Woods, a five-star defensive lineman from Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.), earned MVP of the game after tallying eight tackles (seven for loss), two sacks and a forced fumble.

Meanwhile, Vizzina, a four-star quarterback from Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.), went 8-of-13 passing for 80 yards and threw the game-winning touchdown pass in the final minutes of the contest.

Woods and Vizzina are the highest-ranked commitments in Clemson’s 2023 class. Woods is the nation’s No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 32 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, while Vizzina checks in as the country’s No. 6 quarterback and No. 36 overall prospect in the composite rankings.

