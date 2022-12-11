An 'unbelievable' first for Goodwin

It’s been a season of ups and downs for Clemson’s defense, but the unit is riding a gratifying high into bowl season.

That’s especially true for Wesley Goodwin, who already has a championship in his first year as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. That came last weekend when Clemson routed North Carolina in the ACC championship game.

“Championships are special,” Goodwin said. “You never know the next time you’re going to get back here and have that opportunity. It’s really unbelievable to win one my first year as a coordinator.”

It was a year of on-the-job training for Goodwin, who had the unenviable task of replacing one of college football’s top coordinators in Brent Venables, who finally took his first head coaching job last December at Oklahoma after a decade as Dabo Swinney’s defensive play caller. Goodwin had been Venables’ right-hand man as his top off-field assistant, but there were times throughout this season when his promotion was questioned.

There was the Wake Forest debacle where the Tigers yielded 371 passing yards in a double-overtime win. There was the hit to the pride at Notre Dame when the Tigers, normally one of the stingier run defenses in the sport, had no answers for the Fighting Irish’s punishing run game (season-high 263 yards). And there were those 360 passing yards allowed to South Carolina, including a 72-yard bomb that got the Gamecocks close enough in the fourth quarter to eventually win the Palmetto Bowl for the first time in eight years.

Yet there have also been five times this season that a defense still ranked in the top 25 nationally in yards and points allowed has held teams to less than 300 yards of offense. There was the second-half shutout of Syracuse that gave Clemson a chance to rally from an 11-point deficit in that game, and there were the 98 yards the Tigers allowed to Miami in a runaway win – the fewest yielded to an ACC opponent since 2009.

UNC was the latest test for Goodwin’s group. At least it was supposed to be with one of the nation’s best quarterbacks, Drake Maye, leading the nation’s No. 8 passing attack into the matchup. But Clemson effectively mixed up its fronts, pressures and coverages to force Maye into two interceptions – part of a three-turnover night for UNC – and hold the Tar Heels to just 10 points, nearly four touchdowns less than their season average, in the title-clinching victory.

“I could go on and on, but it’s special,” Goodwin said.

Another challenge awaits the defense on Dec. 30 when the Tigers go up against Tennessee’s nation-leading scoring offense in the Orange Bowl.

