Former Clemson WR scores first career NFL TD

A former Clemson standout scored his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday — and it came on his first catch with his new team.

Former Tiger and current Houston Texans wide receiver Amari Rodgers hauled in a 28-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jeff Driskel, which gave the Texans a 17-14 lead with 2:23 left in the second quarter of their game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Texans claimed Rodgers on Nov. 16, just a day after he was released by the Green Bay Packers.

A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (85th overall), Rodgers is in his second NFL campaign since concluding his Clemson career (2017-20) with 181 career receptions for 2,144 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns over 55 career games (37 starts).

Amari Rodgers' first catch with the Texans results in his first career touchdown reception. pic.twitter.com/Q6jyO9xfeu — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 11, 2022

Amari Rodgers scores his 1st career TD! 📺: #HOUvsDAL on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/VIs6xlIHaH pic.twitter.com/DtFreneGD5 — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

