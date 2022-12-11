Former Tiger not playing due to injury

Former Clemson great Tee Higgins’ injury has kept him on the sidelines Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals battle the Cleveland Browns.

Higgins was limited this week due to a hamstring injury. Although he was not on the injury report, it seems like the hamstring is impacting his play.

Higgins has been on the sideline with his helmet on, but only played one snap in the first half.

It appears the Bengals have decided to keep the star wide receiver sidelined out of an abundance of caution.

Still no Tee Higgins for the third series. This has all the looks of him thinking he could go out and play with the hamstring he aggravated on Thursday and realized on the first play he couldn't do it. We'll see if it changes, but he's still just standing on the sideline. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 11, 2022

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

