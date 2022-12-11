NFL team releases former Clemson All-American

A former Clemson All-American has been released by an NFL team.

Offensive lineman John Simpson has been waived by the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Saturday.

A fourth-round pick (109th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, Simpson started all 17 of the Raiders’ games a season ago but was mostly a reserve for the team this season, starting only two of 11 games.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted Simpson is still only 25 years old and could be an option for a contending team in need of offensive line help via waivers.

At Clemson, Simpson played both guard positions for the Tigers in 2017 before earning the starting role. He helped Clemson post a 29-1 record during his two seasons as a full-time starter.

The North Charleston, S.C., native played 2,047 snaps over 50 games (29 starts) in his career as a Tiger (2016-19). He earned consensus All-America status in 2019.

We have signed C Hroniss Grasu to the active roster and waived G John Simpson. pic.twitter.com/tXnp2qfmVX — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 10, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

