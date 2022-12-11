Offer from Tigers ‘would mean a lot’ to 4-star LB with Clemson tie

A top athlete from the Sunshine State, with a tie to Clemson, returned to Tiger Town recently.

Navarre (Fla.) four-star linebacker Zavier Hamilton was back on campus for Clemson’s 31-16 win over Louisville last month.

“I had a blast,” Hamilton told The Clemson Insider after the visit. “The highlight was going onto the hill and watching the players run out of the bus and down the hill.”

Hamilton, a class of 2024 prospect, previously made his first-ever gameday visit to Clemson for the Louisiana Tech game back in September.

“What stands out the most to me is the energy of the stadium,” he said, reflecting on his experiences at Death Valley. “It’s an electric atmosphere.”

While Hamilton is listed as an athlete by one of the major recruiting services, Clemson is looking at the 6-foot-1, 212-pound junior as a linebacker.

He’s had the chance to catch up with Wes Goodwin while on campus this season. Goodwin, Clemson’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach, has served as Hamilton’s primary recruiter throughout the process.

Based on what he heard from Clemson’s staff during his latest visit last month, Hamilton was expecting an offer from the Tigers to eventually come his way.

“The coaches told me that they love my game again,” he said, “and that here in the next few weeks I should get an offer.”

Hamilton has a Clemson connection in the form of Jordan Leggett, a two-time Mackey Award finalist who played for the Tigers from 2013-16 and hails from Navarre High School, which Hamilton attends.

The two have built a “great” relationship, according to Hamilton.

“Me and Jordan would play Fortnite (video game) together and we would train during COVID,” Hamilton said, “so I would say our relationship is great.”

Hamilton cited Clemson as one of the schools recruiting him the hardest, along with Auburn, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State and Kentucky.

He holds more than 15 offers in total and said adding one from the Tigers moving forward “would mean a lot” to him.

“They are one of the best programs in country and my brother is a huge Clemson fan,” he said, “so it would be a major blessing.”

Hamilton, who has participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp multiple times, is ranked as the No. 214 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class by Rivals.

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

