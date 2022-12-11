Some Good News on Opt-Out Decisions for Orange Bowl

Around the country, teams are seeing players decide not to participate in bowl games as they prepare for their future in the NFL. We have some good news to pass along for Clemson related to Orange Bowl opt-out decisions.

The Clemson Insider has been told by multiple sources that two of Clemson’s defensive linemen that will enter the NFL draft have decided they will play in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee.

KJ Henry and Tyler Davis are both expected to be playing for the Tigers on December 30 when they hit the field one final time wearing the Paw.

Both players had outstanding seasons this year and helped lead Clemson to another ACC football championship. Henry had 49 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks this season. Davis had 28 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2022.

