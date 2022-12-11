Taking inventory: Tight end

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with the offseason looming. Quarterback and running back have already been assessed.

Next up is tight end.

Note: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at the position. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2022 in review

Clemson’s tight ends gave the passing game a much-needed boost this season. The group has combined for 60 catches, 23 more than it had all of last season.

Davis Allen and Jake Briningstool have been the headliners.

Allen has been a go-to target for the quarterbacks throughout the season. His 35 receptions are second-most on the team while his five touchdown grabs are tied for the team lead. Briningstool has added 22 catches for 256 yards and four scores.

Briningstool is primed to take Allen’s role as TE1 going forward with Allen headed to the NFL after the bowl game. The departure of sixth-year senior Luke Price will be another hit to the experienced depth Clemson has at the position. But with junior Sage Ennis still around and a recent influx of young talent, there still figures to be plenty of options to choose from going forward.

Who’s leaving?

Allen, Price

Who’s staying?

Briningstool, Ennis, Josh Sapp

Who’s joining?

First Baptist Academy (Florida) four-star commit Olsen Patt-Henry and Archbishop Wood Catholic (Pennsylvania) three-star commit Markus Dixon

